Queen Elizabeth II (Maybe) Threw Shade At President Trump With Her Outfit

It wouldn't be the first time HRH trolled Trump with her jewellery. Last summer, she may have shaded Trump with three different brooches during his state visit in July, including one that she wore to her mother's funeral. And that's not where it stops. The suit she wore with the funeral pin is the same one she wore to Parliament following the Brexit vote, which @SamaruiKnitter referred to as Queen Elizabeth II’s “Official Outfit of Don’t Wanna.”