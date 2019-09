Everything To Know About Psoriasis

There is no cure for psoriasis, but there are treatments available. The right treatment for you depends on factors like how much of your body is affected and preference. Your doctor might prescribe anti-inflammatory creams, pills, and injections to improve both the appearance and itch of a flare-up. There's also ultraviolet light phototherapy , which slows the growth of affected skin cells by exposing the skin to an artificial UVB light source for a set length of time on a consistent basis. And before you say: Isn't too much sunlight bad? The risks of skin cancer are low with this treatment because UV exposure is closely controlled, but it's important to get regular skin checkups while undergoing phototherapy to catch any concerns early.