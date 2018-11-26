Everything To Know About Psoriasis

Psoriasis can develop anywhere on the skin (from your face to your palms and even your genitals), but it's most common on the elbows and knees. But don't think about self-diagnosing based on a WebMD scroll; it's important to see a board-certified dermatologist for a proper examination, especially because there isn't just one type of psoriasis. There are seven different types: plaque, scalp, nail, guttate (which is typically triggered by bacterial infections), inverse (smooth, red patches primarily in the armpits, genital area, or under the breasts), pustular (pus-filled blisters), and erythrodermic (a red, peeling rash on the entire body). Plaque is the most common, and Dr. Nieves describes it as "scaly, pink, or red plaques of skin."