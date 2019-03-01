The Best Products For Pumping Up Your Weak-Ass Fine Hair

Here’s what nobody has ever started a cover story of a famous actress with: “Her super-fine locks of hair hang limply, holding pretty much no style ever as they droop past her sad little ears. Her hair is so stoopid, she kind of looks like a baby.” But this is the inner monologue women with fine hair live with every day as the gloriously maned flaunt their glossy locks and we just cry.
While “fine” hair and “thin” hair are technically different — “fine” refers to the actual thickness of each strand, while “thin” is about how many strands you have — these products can help even the score for both.