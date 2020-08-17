Fashion Brands Are Banding Together To Reduce Packaging Waste

The catalyst for the Responsible Packaging Movement, says Lincoln, was the need to pool resources and information to effect change on an industry-wide scale. “There’s no competition in the sustainability arena — we’re all just there to do better,” she said, “so why don’t we share what we know?” They gathered the group of brands that would eventually form the movement based on their existing close relationships: “This is just a really natural extension of what we were doing behind the scenes,” Lincoln explains. “Reducing the impact globally is not going to happen from one company doing it. The more people we have doing it, the more impact we can have on our environment, positively. The more the merrier.”