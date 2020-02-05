This Platinum Hair Transformation Has A Twist

From G-Eazy to Channing Tatum to Zayn Malik, there's no shortage of inspiration when going platinum. In fact, just when we think the trend is slowing down, another celebrity joins the bleach-blonde bro club. That, paired with salt-and-pepper stars like Tan France, is what inspired Steve Doss for our latest episode of Hair Me Out.
Doss started his platinum transformation at Studio522 salon in New York City, and it's as epic as expected, but make sure you watch until the end to see a twist that Doss didn't see coming.
