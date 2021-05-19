Doing Burpees In Public Is Less Embarrassing Than You Think

One of the few positives of the past year is that it has helped all of us reframe what we expect from our bodies and each other. All we can do is try based on our ability on that day and hope to be supported by others around us, which I felt I was. The slightly surreal nature of being part of a group of women huffing and puffing in the park brought a sense of camaraderie to the hour. We were bound together by a thin layer of sweat and dust, united against the admitted weirdness of people being able to watch you work out from any angle. And though I'd never met them before and am unlikely to again, the overarching joy of being with people, safely, with a shared goal of getting ripped as hell, far outweighed any self-consciousness I had going in.