Occupation: Manager

Industry: Non-Profit

Age: 27

Location: The Maritimes

Salary: $55,000, plus $12.55/hr working at a market stall every Saturday

Net Worth: $29,000 (I have $7,000 in my everyday account, close to $7,000 in my pension, $5,000 in investments, and $10,000 in my TFSA.)

Debt: $0

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,500, plus approximately $160 from my weekend job

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $700 (I share an apartment with one roommate.)

Internet & Heat: $80

Phone: $57.99

Climbing Gym Membership: $64.40

Pool Fees: $40 (approximately)

The New York Times: $23

Spotify: $9.99

iCloud Storage: $1.49

Charitable Donation: $20 (recipient varies)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, definitely. My mother has a PhD, and my father has a degree. I was a "book smart" kid, and from as far back as I can remember, teachers, friends, and family expected that I would complete multiple degrees. I've only got a BA and a post-grad certificate thus far, and speculation about when I'll go back to school is still a discussion topic (much to my dismay) at family get-togethers. I paid for university through my personal savings (I saved every penny I made in high school and summers), money saved in an RESP by my parents, some family inheritance (see below), and scholarships (I had good grades in high school). I also worked multiple jobs throughout university.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't discuss money growing up. I don't think it was a subject anyone avoided; it just wasn't broached that often. My dad helped me open a bank account when I was eight, and I remember it being a shared experience that brought him joy. My parents discussed their investments and incomes when I was around but not in a way that actively included me. They were (and still are) happy to answer questions but usually left (and leave) the subject up to me.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at local pools during high school, starting when I was 16. I was (and am) a swimmer, and the job made a lot of sense for a kid who already spent time around the pool, plus I liked being busy and wanted to save for university.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. My parents own their own home and work in stable industries. We lived in a rural town and didn't have any particularly expensive hobbies. I never wanted for anything, and there was always lots of food, clothes, and plenty of books to please young, nerdy me.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, to some extent. I'm comfortable with my spending and saving habits, and I live well within my means presently. However, I've been laid off in the past, and I've struggled with finding employment. I worry about what I would do if that happened to me again. I'm also increasingly flabbergasted by how people are able to save for major purchases, and I have no idea how people in my income bracket raise families. I enjoy working in the non-profit sector, but doing so will never put me in a much higher income bracket than I'm in right now, and while I don't live all that extravagantly, it's difficult to save more than $1,000 to $1,500 monthly. I would like to buy a house and go back to school, but I'm not sure how I can accomplish that without giving up many things that I care about and/or enjoy.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I left home at 18, I paid my own bills and decided where my money would go. However, I returned home for five summers after that, during which time I didn't pay for rent or groceries and was certainly not supporting myself. I was fully financially independent at age 23. (But my mom still pays for my car insurance, so feel free to rip on me in the comments!) My parents are a financial safety net: They are sweet, angelic folks who would welcome me back with open arms if something went wrong in my life.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My great aunt died when I was in my teens and left me $10,000, which I saved for my undergrad. My parents also saved money for my brother and me in RESPs, which helped me avoid accumulating student debt. I also drive my mother's hand-me-down car. She pays my insurance as a generous gift in perpetuity.

