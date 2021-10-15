"I'd gone through a phase of having my hair pink, red, and orange for ages and I wanted a drastic change, so I went for lilac. I’ve done it before but my hair was much longer. Honestly, I just walk into the salon when I want to change my hair colour and I’ll just stand and look at all the shades until one jumps out at me. What catches my eye can reflect my mood or how I’m feeling about my body. When my hair was long and pink, I felt more femme, but when my hair is shorter, I feel different. Colours aren’t gendered, but there are associations connected to them, and sometimes I overthink that. When it’s shaved like this I have a disconnect and will put whatever colour I fancy on. I feel more androgynous when it's shaved. When I dye my hair it’s like changing clothes. Sometimes I want to wear a dress and sometimes I want to wear boxy trousers and feel liminal. It’s the same with my hair — I can be happy with it, and then all of a sudden I need the change to feel different.