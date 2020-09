Why It’s Time To Change The Way We Talk About Afro Hair

Sisters Natalie, 29, and Savannah, 25, from London run natural haircare Instagram page @got.coils for black women. Both talked to me about their own natural hair experiences. "I definitely used to be someone who thought that wearing my hair in natural styles didn't look 'done', or at least not 'done' enough for a fancy event," says Savannah. She continues, "Once, I was talking with a black work colleague of mine about the upcoming Christmas party when she asked, 'What are you gonna do with your hair?' I told her that I wanted to wear my natural hair in a simple pineapple hairstyle and she responded, "Ooh, I just thought you'd wanna get your hair 'done' or something'. I know she didn’t mean anything bad by it, and this thought process is probably caused by the same things I've experienced, but it really opened my eyes to how prevalent this mindset is."