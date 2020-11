The Hair Industry Ignores Muslim Women & It’s Time That Changed

In 2018, L'Oréal became the first mainstream brand to feature a Muslim model wearing a hijab in a haircare advertisement. While it was a short stint , I definitely took notice, as did many other Muslim women I know. Fatima Mohamed, founder of The Que Scarves , tells me it was a bittersweet moment. "It was great that a hijabi was finally part of the narrative but it also felt very tokenistic," she says. Of course, there is a fine line between genuine diversity and inclusion, and meeting criteria on a checklist. Without authenticity, the inclusion of hijabi models feels pointless. There is a pervasive idea that if you want representation, you must be grateful for every inch of it – the implication being that you're lucky to be seen in this exclusive world. But for many Muslim women, it is not enough. When will the industry start to recognize Muslim women as customers and not an inclusivity conundrum?