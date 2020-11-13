The Hair Industry Ignores Muslim Women & It’s Time That Changed

I am not looking to the haircare industry for validation but I believe it's time we unpicked the dated, white-centric ideals that guide the beauty world pertaining to hair. Perhaps it lies with Muslim women to rise to the occasion to speak louder and to take action, whether on social media or by writing to their favourite haircare brands to challenge them. But the industry plays an important role, too. Editors, hairstylists and product formulators must show the world that they are keen to make a difference, for example by gearing articles, social posts or new launches to Muslim women and calling for consistent inclusion. For many people, leaving Muslim women out of the haircare space may go unnoticed. But we must no longer be invisible.