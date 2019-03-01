Your March Horoscope, Revealed

A collective restlessness arrives on March 1 when Venus squares Uranus. This means that Venus, the planet of charm and beauty, is getting a major energy boost by the planetary ruler of revolution — and that’s inspiring us to inspect our belongings, aesthetics, and emotions. As if that’s not enough, we enter our first Mercury retrograde on the 5th. So you should prepare to slow down where Mercury hangs out in your sign until the 28th. Take obstacles in stride and press on.
A change will come as Uranus moves from Aries to Taurus on the 6th, and the slow-moving planet will influence how we talk about money for the next seven years. Take a deep breath — the lessons taught by this planet are meant to help you grow. A new moon in Pisces also arrives on the 6th, pulling our emotions to the surface. These emotions will bubble up, but work on understanding how your feelings are perceived by others as we approach the full moon in Libra on the 20th. We’ll be brimming with a desire to connect with our friends and expand our social circles.
Fiery Mars will trine strict Saturn on the 14th, bringing intelligence and more thought to our actions. On the 15th, try not to lose your cool when Mercury squares with Jupiter. Our communication planet is still in retrograde, and when squared with Jupiter, it may be more difficult than usual to identify the right moment to speak. Choose your words carefully. The Sun leaves Pisces and enters Aries season on the 20th, igniting our desire to get moving and leave winter behind. On the 21st, Venus sextiles Jupiter, creating a dreamy vibe for our relationships. Trust us: there’s a glow up happening here. But that doesn’t mean things will be completely drama-fee. The planet of love and beauty squares Mars, introducing a bit of friction on the 21st. It could be a day to get hot and heavy, but make sure you’ve got a safe word. Communication, both in and out of the bedroom, will be of the utmost important on this day. On the 24th, when a retrograde Mercury conjoins with Neptune, it might be hard to express yourself clearly. If you can find other ways to communicate your big ideas, you’ll be happier working outside of the box!
It sounds like a bumpy ride, but fear not: Mercury goes direct on the 28th, bringing us back up to speed!