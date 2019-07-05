Meghan Markle Topped Off Her Messy Bun With The Cutest Madewell Hat

Since stepping into her role as the Duchess of Sussex, we've learned a few things about Meghan Markle's beauty habits, like the fact that she almost always does her own makeup, prefers blush-pink polish, and has a longstanding love affair with the messy bun.
While the Duchess rarely strays from her signature looks, she's also known for making subtle, stylish upgrades, like that time she broke royal protocol and wore oxblood-coloured nail polish to the 2018 Fashion Awards.
Today, she mixed things up once again at the Wimbledon Championships. Markle, who recently welcomed her first son, Archie, showed up rocking her signature low bun with wispy strands framing her face. This time, though, she topped off her court-side look with a casual woven Panama hat — which is reportedly by Madewell x Biltmore and still available, according to the fashion site Meghan's Mirror, which tracks her daily outfits.
Markle's accessory choice is a far cry from the flashy fascinators we typically see the royals wearing, but totally appropriate and practical for a summer day in the sun. Like most of her preferred beauty choices (including glowing skin, rosy lips, and neutral eyes), we'll be adding a cute hat to our rotation when our low bun needs some extra oomph.
