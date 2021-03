The Story Behind Those Swirly Designs You’re Seeing Everywhere

Try not to grin the instant you lay eyes on a Myfawnwy creation. Each piece in the bespoke assortment of clothing, accessories, and home goods is adorned with an electric swirl of marbled paint that's reminiscent of the undulating pattern on an archival book — only injected with a dose of DayGlo -generated hues. If designer Maisie Broome’s designs look more than a little familiar, it’s probably because her time-honed and hand-executed marbling technique is popping up on garments everywhere. Or, maybe it's because you stumbled across one of the mesmerizing time-lapse process videos on her colourful Instagram. No matter how you got hooked, you’re probably dying to know more about this ancient method of “ aqueous paper design ” — traditionally associated with the dusty trades of book-binding and stationary — that’s suddenly seeping into the world of RTW.