Your Love Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

Taurus



You’ll be embracing yourself and your potential this spring when Uranus enters your first house on March 7. If you’re in a relationship, your partner may not recognize you over the next seven years. If you’re single, you’ll explore all of the different sides of yourself, and come out the other end more comfortable in your skin than ever before. If you’re looking for a partner, they will need to be satisfied with your strong ambition! Pluto, your planetary ruler of love, works with taskmaster planet Saturn to assist you with responsibility in your romantic relationships. You need to care for your partner as much as they care for you. Be careful of letting yourself fall into a rut, and seek out new ways to delight your partner. Singles should seek our intellectual stimulation when searching for their special someone. Lucky Jupiter conjoins with your ruling planet Venus twice this year. The first date to remember for a dreamy date night is January 22 when both planets are in adventurous Sagittarius. Mark down November 24 in your calendar as well when Venus and Jupiter make magic again.