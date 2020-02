On schedule, while Halpern brought his signature sparkle to The Old Bailey's decadent marble hall, the sultan of sequins also gave us several pared-back looks (think '70s suiting and denim co-ords). Finally, Rejina Pyo 's AW20 collection proved that the 2019 Fashion Awards winner is still on her upwards trajectory: cutaway floral dresses, crescent-shaped bags and grown-up leather looks will no doubt be all over our Instagram feeds next season.