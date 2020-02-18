Frothy party frocks aside, there's another reason showgoers look forward to Molly Goddard's spot on the London Fashion Week schedule: she's known for hosting the occasional feast (see the banquet of AW17), and for AW20 she provided the holy trifecta: wine, bread and lashings of salted butter.
While the much-needed sustenance gave editors and influencers alike some respite from Storm Dennis, the collection itself was as much of a treat. Tulle gowns deserving of their own walk-in wardrobe of course featured, this season in cheery daffodil yellow and punchy pillar-box red, but it was the playful move into a grungier aesthetic that stood out most.
Kurt Cobain-esque red and black knits were layered over foaming tiered skirts and paired with two-inch high creepers, while models were given greasy fringes covering one eye to amp up the teen spirit feel. Lindsey Wixson also starred in the show, wearing a punchy blue froufrou dress over a coral knit (complete with supersize bow). After announcing her retirement aged 23 in 2017, we're more than happy that the American model is walking her way back into our lives.
Goddard also used her AW20 collection to launch menswear, although it was unisex insofar as we'd wear every single piece. From zingy checked suiting and Peter Pan-collared coats to Fair Isle cardigans over crisp white shirts, whether we steal it from our boyfriends or invest in it ourselves, the pieces felt like a natural extension of the designer's signature aesthetic.
Elsewhere on day two of London Fashion Week, environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion caused disruption by blocking off roads leading to the British Fashion Council's hub on The Strand. Their action began in the morning, with pink and yellow flares colouring the sky as the protestors called for the biannual event to be cancelled.
On schedule, while Halpern brought his signature sparkle to The Old Bailey's decadent marble hall, the sultan of sequins also gave us several pared-back looks (think '70s suiting and denim co-ords). Finally, Rejina Pyo's AW20 collection proved that the 2019 Fashion Awards winner is still on her upwards trajectory: cutaway floral dresses, crescent-shaped bags and grown-up leather looks will no doubt be all over our Instagram feeds next season.
