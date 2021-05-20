Finding A Queer Therapist Can Be Hard. Here’s How The Queer Community Is Making It Easier

Rudin says she had specific ideas about what she needed in a therapist. First and foremost, she wanted someone queer-friendly. Her friend recommended her to a therapist in the area, who, during their initial meeting, disclosed her sexuality to Rudin almost immediately. “I guess she needed me to know 1,000 percent off the bat that she was queer-friendly, and she told me about her wife in that first session. I immediately felt better and I was like, Okay, at least I know I can trust her, and she’s not gonna be weird about bringing things up.” The therapist also disclosed to Rudin, who grew up in a Modern Orthodox Jewish community, that she’d had a similarly devout religious childhood. Rudin is still seeing this therapist, and credits her for helping her find the language for how she identifies, embrace that sexuality is a spectrum, and process her religious upbringing.