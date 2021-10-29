The New Kindle Paperwhite Almost Feels Better Than Reading A Real Book

If you're reading this, then you're likely A) a seasoned Kindle user, B) Kindle-curious, or C) an early holiday gifter. I was option B: absolutely brand new to the Kindle but curious about the experience. I devoured books every few days in high school. I'd read on my iPad, my computer, even my iPod (remember those?); anything that would get a novel into my brain when I couldn't find the physical copy of a book. Now, as an adult who's moved to Brooklyn, I usually stick with physical books, but the real estate they take up in my tiny apartment is becoming a problem. And, traveling with books is just not a good time — especially when you get bored easily and want to switch up from reading a novel to a graphic novel. When I get off from work, the last thing I want to do is keep looking at my laptop or any other headache-inducing screen, so the iPad was out. I decided it was finally time to try a proper e-reader and, as fate would have it,with an even larger screen had just debuted — and I secured one for first-hand testing. Read along below.