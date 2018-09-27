Julianne Hough Is Starting Fall With A Dramatic Hair Change

As much as we thought that Julianne Hough going Molly Ringwald red on us was as bold as she could go, she's taken a new hair direction that we did not see coming. Just two months after returning to blonde, Hough debuted a chopped bob and blunt bangs on Instagram, and the look is way different than her signature shoulder-length hairstyle.
Even though she's a Hollywood star with access to some of the best stylists, Hough still has the same fears we do before getting scissors to the hair. "Detaching from what you know can be challenging, but also so freeing," she wrote in the caption. "The best thing about hair is how you get to create, play, and just have fun with it! So here is a new look, courtesy of frizzy ends needing a clean cut after going from red to blonde."
The bold new haircut, courtesy of her longtime stylist Riawna Capri at Nine Zero Salon in Los Angeles, made its red carpet debut last night at the A Star Is Born premiere. You can tell Hough is in love for her new style because she twirled her ends and ran her hands through her new bob as she posed for the cameras. According to Capri, the excitement has been there for quite some time. "Julianne has been so excited to go short since we were growing it out for her wedding," she told Allure.
Hough isn't the only celebrity to get bangs this fall season. Selena Gomez debuted a set of long bangs on the cover of the October 2018 issue of ELLE. And celebrities haven't been able to get enough of the '90s bob haircut this year, including the likes of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.
Now that we know that Hough is game to change up her look, we're excited to see what she gives us next. Who knows, maybe she'll channel Kylie Jenner's latest hairstyle and go from blonde to pink.
