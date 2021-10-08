Score This Insta-Famous Jenni Kayne Cardigan With Our Exclusive Promo Code

"Oversized" is quite the understatement when it comes to this cardigan — it runs so large that you could likely order two sizes down and still achieve a baggy fit. For reference, I'm 5'3", usually wear a medium on top, size 26/27 on bottom, and I went with a small in this cocoon. When laid flat, the boxy body measures 25" across, which simple math tells us is a whopping 50 inches all the way around when the size small cardi is buttoned up. (The Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan is offered in sizes XXS to 3X.) Drape-y in every sense, the cardigan simply hangs from my shoulders and cascades down to the top of my thighs, right over my hips. The V-neck plunges too deep to wear the cardigan by itself, but some of the models on the Jenni Kayne website show how the sweater can indeed be worn solo.