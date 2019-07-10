What Is Jacob Hoggard's Net Worth?

Jacob Hoggard will appear in a Toronto court this week for the preliminary hearing in his sexual assault case. It's been almost a year since the frontman for the Canadian pop-rock band Hedley was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference (sexual interference means sexual touching, directly or indirectly, involving a minor). A few months prior, he announced he’d be taking a hiatus from his career and, aside from a New Year’s Eve wedding (Hoggard is married to actor Rebekah Asselstine), he hasn’t been seen much since.
It’s hard to calculate whether the break from Hedley has affected Hoggard’s net worth. He grew up in Surrey, BC, and got his big break in 2004 when he placed third on Canadian Idol. Entering the reality TV competition started as a joke — his Hedley bandmates reportedly bet him $150 he couldn’t get through the auditions — but the bet paid off. By 2005, Hedley (with three new members) released its self-titled debut album which sold some 200,000 copies in Canada and went certified double platinum.
Over the next decade or so, Hedley released six more albums, went on multiple tours, won two Juno awards (best video for “Perfect” in 2011 and best pop album for Storms in 2012) and 11 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. The band has sold over 1 million albums, 4 million singles, and have 83 million VEVO views and 65 million Spotify streams. The singles “Anything,” “Crazy For You,” and “Heaven in Our Headlights” generated $338,000 in sales combined while “Crazy For You” charted 2 million streams.
It’s safe to assume that Hoggard hasn’t been working all that much since February 2018 when allegations against him surfaced. On Twitter that month, he announced that he would be “stepping away from my career indefinitely.” He added, “I will honour my commitments to this tour, then will be taking a serious step back in order to make real changes in my life.”
According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Hoggard's net worth is about $3 million. Hoggard’s net worth just an estimate; it will likely fluctuate given that many radio stations and platforms have banned Hedley's music, not to mention the legal fees that will come from a likely trial.
