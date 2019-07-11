The Biggest Developments In Jacob Hoggard's Preliminary Hearing

Jacob Hoggard attended his preliminary hearing at Old City Hall in Toronto this morning, where he chose to have his case heard by a judge and jury should it go to trial. This was the former Hedley frontman’s first court appearance since police charged him with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference (meaning sexual touching, directly or indirectly, involving a minor). The charges relate to three separate incidents involving one woman and one girl under 16. A publication ban prevents media from reporting on the evidence presented at the hearing, but we can share some notable developments, including why Hoggard’s selection of a jury trial may be strategic.
Jacob Hoggard was in court
Hoggard appeared in court for the first time this morning, which is required at a preliminary hearing. Arriving at around 9:20 a.m. and entering via the back entrance of the Old City Hall courthouse, he was straight faced and clean shaven, dressed in a slim fit grey suit with no tie and exposed ankles.
Hoggard's wife was there too
CBC news captured this footage of Hoggard arriving with his wife, Rebekah Asselstine, who wore a white pantsuit and a diamond engagement band and wedding ring. Asselstine is a 29-year-old Canadian actress who married Hoggard on New Year’s Eve 2018 in the midst of his legal proceedings. No other family members appeared to be present.
The judge set a publication ban
As is generally the case in a preliminary hearing, the judge set a publication ban, which forbids the publication and/or dissemination of any evidence or testimony. The ban will be lifted at the completion of a trial (or in the case that the judge discharges the case, which is not likely). Justice Mara Greene put a second ban on any information that could identify the two complainants.
Hoggard selected a judge and jury — for now
A defendant must state whether they prefer to be tried by a judge and jury or by judge alone at a preliminary hearing. Through his lawyer, Ian Smith, Hoggard selected judge and jury, however this is not necessarily a final decision. According to Toronto-based criminal lawyer Alison Craig of Lockyer Campbell Posner, who is not involved in the trial, there is often a certain amount of strategy involved, and a defence team may change its decision depending on which judge is assigned to the trial. The Criminal Code states that a defendant can change from a jury to just a judge, but not from a judge to a jury.
The preliminary hearing will run two days
The preliminary hearing is expected to conclude tomorrow, at which point Justice Greene will either set the date for a pre-trial hearing (the next step moving towards a trial) or discharge the case based on a lack of evidence, which very rarely happens at this stage. At the completion of the pre-trial hearing, a different judge will set a trial date. Assuming Hoggard’s case goes to trial, it probably won’t start until 2020. The pre-trial hearing will likely happen later this summer.
