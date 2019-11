Prepare to meet Miri Matteson (Daisy Haggard). She's just been released from jail after serving 18 years for a crime viewers are not yet privy to from the Back to Life's hilarious trailer . Needless to say, if she went away for such a substantial amount of time, we're inclined to assume that it was a pretty big deal; at least that's the response she's getting from residents in her small, seaside home town where this unspoken terrible thing happened almost two decades ago. The words 'psycho bitch' are spray-painted across the wall in her parents' front garden and initial reactions to her release don't extend far beyond "oh fuck" and a door slammed in her face – for the first episode at least. Its been drawing comparisons to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag , not only because it originally aired on BBC in the Emmy-winning show's previous time slot, but also because Haggard both stars in, and co-writes, the dark comedy.