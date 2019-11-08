That heart and hope manifests in Haggard's character, Miri, in a huge way. We're quick to laugh at her having to borrow an ill-fitting pencil skirt from her mother for a job interview, then trying to hoist herself onto a bike to get there. No, she has no driving license. Nor does she have any work experience, beyond her job at Fat Face back in the year 2000. And so our hearts sink just as quickly as we realize that her reputation for an old crime is unlikely to help her search for employment.