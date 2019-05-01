Instagram's Eva Chen Answers Our Questions About Shoppable Influencer Posts & Much More

What are some tips for growing your following and engagement?

"When we say engagement, it means likes and comments and the other signals that you're sending to Instagram. For instance, I follow a lot of accounts that have millions of followers like the Kardashians, but when I open my Instagram, usually the first person I see is either one of my coworkers or designer Kerby Jean-Raymond from Pyer Moss. I love him. He has really great content. He doesn't have the most number of followers of the people I follow, but because I'm constantly watching his Stories and liking his posts and trolling him on comments, he shows up first for me. Because every time I like one of his posts or comment on one of his posts, I'm telling Instagram, 'I like this guy, please show him to me first.' So that's literally what the algorithm boils down to.