How — & Why — To Play With Your Partner’s Perineum

For such a small patch of skin, the perineum can lead to a lot of pleasure. Also called the taint, the perineum is the name for the area between the genitals and the anus. And no matter your gender, playing with this area can make for a great addition to your sex life.
"The perineum is rich with sensitive nerve endings,” explains Alicia Sinclair, certified sex educator and CEO & founder of anal toy brand b-Vibe. “Regardless of the gender one was assigned at birth, there is tons of pleasure opportunity.”
Whether you have a penis or vulva, your perineum gets more sensitive when you’re turned on. “During arousal, all bodies experience a swelling and engorging in the genital area, which results in increased sensitivity of the overall genital region,” Sinclair explains. And just like any other sex act, some people love having their perineum touched, while others would rather skip it.
If you’re new to perineum play, light touch is a good way to begin. “Tickling, licking, making finger circles, gentling pressing inwards with knuckles, or even stimulating this area with a vibrator (we recommend our Novice Plug for beginners) can be super pleasurable and an additional add-on to your current feel-good zones,” Sinclair adds.
You can also incorporate prostate stimulation, for those who have prostates. “Folks with a prostate will especially enjoy exterior stimulation of the 'P-spot' by applying pressure to the perineum,” Sinclair explains.
Spending time on the perineum can be a good way to begin exploring anal sex, if this is something you’re curious about. If you already incorporate anal play, you can touch or lick your partner’s perineum before moving to penetrative sex, anal rimming, or using a sex toy. Of course, perineum play can also be enjoyed on its own. If you’re partner’s interested, consider adding in some perineum action to your oral sex, fingering, or handjob moves.
