The concept of protective styling seems simple. The whole point is to arrange your hair in a way that requires little combing or brushing, protecting the hair from damage. Yet somehow we're still spending 20 minutes a day slicking edges, moisturizing twists, and redoing buns. Isn't this whole protective style thing supposed to be low maintenance?
Thank goodness for head wraps. A quick tie and tuck, and you're done. It's protective styling light. Wraps come in a variety of styles, fabrics, and prints, which means you can match them easily to any outfit. Or, you can go for a pattern-on-pattern, mismatched ensemble. You can even make them yourself, if you're extra crafty.
The only hard part is figuring out how the heck to tie the fabric around your head. You can do your head wrap up in knots, twist it over a bun, or use it as an accent for a puff, depending on your mood. Refinery29 spoke with Nnenna Stella, founder of Wrap Life, to get some of her tips for styling a head wrap like a pro. Find inspiration for your next lazy hair day look, ahead.