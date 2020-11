3 Simple Steps To Keep Hangnails From Ruining Your Life

First, it's important to understand the anatomy of a hangnail, which starts with the skin surrounding the nail bed. "The cuticle is a waxy layer of buildup that is directly attached to the nail plate," explains L.A.-based manicurist Sigourney Nuñez . "The surrounding skin, called the eponychium, is often, and mistakenly, referred to as cuticle, but it's actually living tissue and should never be trimmed. You know a hangnail is dead skin if it's fully unattached and flapping about, and then you can trim it off." At this point, you should use warm water to soften the hangnail, then use sharp and sterilized stainless-steel cuticle nippers to snip it away safely.