Are Liver Detoxes The New Juice Cleanse?

The best way to take care of your liver is to not bombard it or over-stress the system with things that make it work too hard, like excessive alcohol consumption or supplements, Goacher says. Drinking lots of water, staying active, and eating a healthy diet are all good for your liver . Next time you feel yourself tempted to try yet another cleanse, keep in mind this advice: "The best cleanse for your liver is to not hurt it in the first place," she says.