“I Believe My Boss Spied On Me At Work” – The New WFH Concern

With the Great Resignation upon us, it begs the question: are monitoring tools – such as Hubstaff and Sneek – giving employees like Kate the ammunition they need to quit? According to a new survey from recruitment firm Randstad UK, almost a quarter of workers are planning on changing employers over the next few months. People are quitting their jobs in record numbers, apparently due to burnout, unhappiness in the workplace and the COVID-19 pandemic prompting them to address their work-life balance. Kate certainly doesn’t regret her job switch. "I think as long as people are producing everything on time, clients are happy, results are coming through and the work is getting done, then monitoring how people are doing that work and the certain time slots that they’re doing it in is not going to benefit anybody, really," she says. "The only way I think that you could use it to benefit somebody is to say, okay, it looks like this person is really productive between 7am to 10am and then 6pm to 9pm, so maybe we should encourage flexible hours?" In short: welcoming a whole new way of working instead of distrustfully monitoring employees’ every move.