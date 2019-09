"It’s coming off the back of balayage," Zoë continued. "We're now looking at curly hair types with a 2019 lens, and one skill we're using is freehand painting. Instead of using foils, we’ve started to dye fine little pieces of hair with palms and fingers. New technology, such as the Koleston Perfect , Wella's purest colour ever, not only reduces the allergy risk but has such a creamy feel and takes care of textured hair as it colours. What we’re now able to do is lighten the hair but keep it in beautiful condition, so there’s still shine. This is a change which has been overdue within the hair industry, and means that those with textured hair don't have to go to one particular salon anymore."