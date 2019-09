Green Concealer Is The Secret Weapon Your Makeup Bag Is Missing

The colour-correcting shade has become the go-to trick for pro makeup artists over the years. "Green is a complementary tone to red, so it neutralizes pimples, broken capillaries, or an overall ruddiness to the complexion," says Glamsquad Artistic Director Kelli J. Bartlett . "Just be wary of how pigmented the products are that you layer over it. You don't want the green to be visible."