Green Concealer Is The Secret Weapon Your Makeup Bag Is Missing

There's no denying the power of concealer. One swipe under your eyes, and it's like Margarita Monday never happened. But when it comes to disguising redness or acne, sometimes a cover-up alone isn't enough. That's when it's time to take out the big enchilada: green concealer.
The colour-correcting shade has become the go-to trick for pro makeup artists over the years. "Green is a complementary tone to red, so it neutralizes pimples, broken capillaries, or an overall ruddiness to the complexion," says Glamsquad Artistic Director Kelli J. Bartlett. "Just be wary of how pigmented the products are that you layer over it. You don't want the green to be visible."
If you're interested in trying out the trick for yourself, we've rounded up some of the best formulas on the market, ahead.
