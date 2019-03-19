What about this highlighter stick is so special? What does it do that the hundreds upon thousands of others on the market simply don't? If you've ever run a mile on a slightly humid day in New York City and revelled in the glossy and sticky glow that covered your face once you slowed to a stop, then you'd know: Haloscope creates a similar radiant sheen without the risk of shin splints. It's downright dewy without beaming off of your cheekbone like other artificial shimmer products. It's, well, kind of perfect in that regard.