Watch enough commercials and you’ll get a sense what marketing professionals think women want: mostly pink, or shiny, or condescendingly made “just for us” (Lady Doritos… never forget). But since you’re not a faceless female-type in a tampon commercial, chances are your gift list (and shopping list) are a little more nuanced. Which is why Refinery29 Canada created a 2019 holiday gift guide featuring the stuff that women actually want — made for us and by us and (mostly) right here in Canada.
Seeking the perfect, year-round “ugly shoe”? We’ve got your covered. Hunting for eco chic accessories to delight the planet warrior in your life? No problem. Does your girlfriend prefer the après ski scene to actually hitting the slopes? Perfect sweater located. Also: feminist fashion statements, covert cannabis accessories, and the season’s new cool-girl dress (that comes in pink — not that there’s anything wrong with that).
