How Many Times Is Too Many Times To Break Up & Get Back Together?

She also suggests talking with each other about what went wrong the last time you were together. "Are you getting back together because you're just so overcome by sadness over missing each other that you jump back in with no real plan of action for how to strengthen the relationship? If this is the case, it’s very likely there will continue to be breakups ," Dr. Bradford says. Getting back together only works if the couple reconnects with the understanding that they need to figure out what went wrong in their relationship last time and have a strategy to make this time different. Talking through the issues you've faced before has the potential to end the breakup cycle you've found yourselves in. But, you have to do the work.