Nan Goldin's Intimate Photos Celebrate Two Young Women In Love

Both women were out as bisexual by the time they met in London. In fact, neither had a particular coming-out moment or realization of their sexuality; it was just always there. “I grew up with people around me being who they are, expressing who they love,” Tjioe says. She had a summer romance with another woman shortly after graduating high school, which she says makes her a "late bloomer." Sasha had her first sexual experience with a woman at boarding school. “It wasn’t like a realization for me,” she says. “It was more like, I want to do this in this moment, so I’m going to do it. It was nice, I liked it, I did it again.” Sasha had been in relationships before Tjioe, but it wasn’t the same. “I thought my past relationships were serious, but it wasn’t anything like this,” Sasha says.