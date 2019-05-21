Jessie Paege Launches A Rainbow Tarte Palette For Pride Month

Aside from the fun colours, Paege's favourite aspects of the palette are the motivational shade names, which include "Go For It," "You Can," and "Hustle." Although she created it specifically to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, the content creator loves how it can spread awareness and speak to everyone. "Whether you're an ally, love rainbows, or just love expressing yourself, those shades and shade names will still speak to you, which is what I really love," she says.