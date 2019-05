Jessie Paege Launches A Rainbow Tarte Palette For Pride Month

It's been almost one year since YouTuber and actress Jessie Paege released a two-part video coming out as bisexual to her 1.5 million subscribers. It was a public announcement she was nervous to make for months, but ultimately knew it could make an impact — both in her life and in the lives of her followers. "LGBTQ+ influencers were really a big part in helping me with my own confidence," Paege tells us in a phone interview. "To be able to do that for other people was something I only dreamed of. I know hearing one person's story can genuinely impact your own confidence within your identity."