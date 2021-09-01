I Got Golden-Blonde Fulani Braids For Business School

Close to eight hours (and probably hundreds of braids) later, Coates finally gets to see her new hair — and she loves it. "It's so cute," she exclaims, adding that the braids feel sleek, light, and practical for her new life in business school. "There are a lot of braids, but it doesn't feel like it. I think the knotless style helps it feel a little more weightless — I'm just so excited about how this turned out."