Finger tattoos are notoriously painful, but that certainly hasn't stopped anyone — celebrities included — from getting them. Despite the pain, the small surface area means the unpleasant part is fleeting, and tiny tattoos look so good running down a finger, it's hard not to want to add one to your collection.
The one important thing to remember about finger tattoos is that they won't last forever. The insides of your fingers are hot spots for friction, which causes ink to fade, while the tops of your fingers are constantly exposed to harsh soaps and hand-washing. Touch-ups are something to seriously consider if you want your ink to last a lifetime — but it's worth it to keep your typography designs in tip-top shape.
Now that you know everything you need to know about finger tattoos, it's time to get inspired for your next design. Ahead, the finger tattoos we're eyeing right now.