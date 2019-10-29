Find A New Boo With These Halloween Pick Up Lines

Messaging a new match can seem scarier than any haunted house. How do you catch their attention? Is a simple "hey" too casual, or not casual enough? How many emoji should you add? It's enough to freak anyone out.
A half-serious, cheesy pickup line can take away the pressure and show your sense of humour at the same time. Whether you go silly, sweet, or just really out-there, maybe your message will land you a new "boo." (See? You're already getting in the spirit.)
Looking for a date in time for Halloween? Check out these spooky lines to land a match before the big night.