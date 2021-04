I Tried Fenty’s New Skin Tint & Here Are My Unfiltered Thoughts

Skin tints aren't exactly a brand-new innovation and I've tried a variety of lightweight versions, such as Glossier's Perfecting Skin Tint, $32, IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream, $52 , and La Mer's Skin Tint, $125 (which has little to no shades for melanated ladies). But I was most excited to try Fenty's tint, a brand which is clearly dedicated and committed to representing Black people. The bottle is small and humble but the product shouldn't be underestimated. Once I had applied my skincare and sunscreen, I gave the bottle a shake and applied a few drops of shade 14 (I'm shade 300 in the Pro Filt'r foundation) on my skin with a makeup brush, as I'm not keen on using my fingers. I was surprised: it gave me a lot more coverage than I'd expected but somehow it still didn't look like I was wearing much. The tint evened out my complexion and blurred my scars and dark circles. It also lent my skin a beautiful, dewy glow.