For decades, the way we wore our makeup and the products we used were dictated by white men. The Eurocentric male gaze informed the look and feel of ad campaigns, beauty aisles, and Fashion Week backstages. Now, women are taking the lead and redefining the industry, one A-list celebrity client at a time.
For International Women's Day, we're recognizing the female makeup artists who are shaping the industry into something bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. We look to legends like Pat McGrath, who parlayed her 25+ years of experience into an eponymous brand while taking emerging artists under her wing. As more women aspire to follow in her footsteps and pave their own paths, makeup becomes more about celebrating beauty and expression in all forms.
From Rihanna's trusted guru to the #dewydumplings originator, these are the women who are setting the trends and pushing the limits when it comes to makeup in 2020. Be sure not to miss out on a single mesmerizing look by following their Instagram accounts, ahead.