I decided to make a rice recipe I saw on Instagram to have with a home-made avocado smoothie. I went to the souk for spices and tomatoes. To get there, I made my way through a bazaar of clothes and makeup. A couple of women complimented my ombre braids (black on top, white on the bottom) in passing — then reached out to grab one. A year ago, I would have been frustrated at the extra attention, good or bad, I get for my Blackness. It started as a small annoyance but built up into anger over time. It took a while to understand that strangers will project parts of them (fears, desires) onto my skin, like I’m a movie screen; it has nothing to do with me. Today, I just laughed and turned into the shop. There were giant lumps of spices, dried fruit, candies, and nuts between us customers and the vendors. In Arabic, I said I wanted a dollar each of turmeric, cinnamon, and dates. He pointed to the turmeric and cinnamon sticks to explain that if I wanted powders, they’d have to grind it. () While I waited, I lost myself looking at the wall of oils and honeys and natural soaps. Women in colorful scarves reached over the goods to pay for their items. No one cared about the flies and bees enjoying the sweeter items. I used to, but now I think of them more like the critters in a still life. Or maybe food critics.