6 p.m. — I'm a volunteer for a non-profit organization, and we have a video meeting to plan our activities for the next six months. After the first hour, a consultant joins in to review the social media calendar she's proposed for the organization. One of her proposed posts is a bit too TERF-y, especially because diversity and inclusion are parts of our mandate, but she says that it's meant to cause controversy to drive engagement. I'm uncomfortable with that, and a heated debate breaks out. The call goes over by 45 minutes, and I'm exhausted by the end of it. M., in the meantime, has ordered pizza for him and roasted chicken and green beans for me. When it arrives, we finish the last season of Scrubs and call it a night, because I have three hours of video calls tomorrow morning.