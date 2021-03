Fashion Brands: Stop Faking Your Fat-Inclusivity

This complaint may sound overwrought - after all, if the models in the photos fit into the clothes, what is the harm in celebrating that? The key issue here is that optics, not true representation, is at play, and these optics stop consumers from pushing for progress and allow brands to rest on their laurels. The majority of the plus size community is sold clothing on models that fall on the smallest end of the size spectrum - but what about the rest of us? When I see photos of models like Lucy Knell and Imani Randolph - a curve model and content creator respectively who have both done so much in furthering representation for smaller fats and midsize people - on cult London label House of Sunny’s Instagram feed, I feel hopeful that the brand caters to a range of sizes. In reality, it offers XS-XL, which, according to its size char t, translates as size 6 to 14.