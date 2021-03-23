Fashion Brands: Stop Faking Your Fat-Inclusivity

Megan, a 30-year-old fashion design graduate who now works in sales, wears a size 20-26 depending on label, and listed a number of brands that she sees as guilty of this, from Rixo and Daily Sleeper to Lucy & Yak. When I got in touch, all three brands replied with statements on their lack of inclusion that ranged from noncommittal - Rixo assured me that they have “really exciting news being announced soon” - to hopeful - Lucy & Yak promised a range going up to size 28 within the next few months, with a goal of furthering to size 32 in the near future. Disappointingly, Daily Sleeper responded with celebration of their current sizes 2X and 3X, which, when pushed for clarity, they said translate to size 16 and 18 respectively. They did, however, say the brand would be planning “further expansion of the size chart based on the customer feedback.”