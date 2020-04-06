Meet: The Great Pets Behind Refinery29’s Humans

There's an old adage that behind every great human is an even greater pet — and we at Refinery29 couldn't agree more. Our pets inspire us to be the best versions of ourselves: from humble people who pick up poop to active people who get the heck out of bed on Sunday mornings. But lately, the animals in our lives have gone above and beyond their usual pet duties; they've become beacons of unconditional positivity during hopeless times, providing much-needed companionship and connection in a socially distant world.
In honour of all the great pets out there currently doing their best joy-spreading work, we decided to spotlight a few that are behind the humans at Refinery29. Ahead, everything you need to know (from favourite activities to biggest regrets and yearbook superlatives) about these very good doggos to super floofy cats. Here's hoping their beloved toys (Mittens the cat's My Little Pony doll), absurd nicknames (Bowie, aka DJ Scratch) bring a little bit of happiness to your day.
In celebration of our animal better halves, Refinery29 is hosting a week's worth of pet-dedicated content — featuring everything from dog-approved chew toys to top-rated travel carriers and other totally drool-worthy finds.
