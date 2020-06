The Japanese-born food stylist/home economist/chef (she's worked for The Guardian, Waitrose, and the BBC to name but a few) wants to present an alternative to the difficulties that might prevent Westerners from attempting Japanese cooking. "Some of the Japanese restaurant chefs have exquisite skills that need years of training," she says . "However, Japanese home cooking is really easy and simple! My inspiration for this book stems from my mum, grandma and dad’s cooking from home. I have adapted the recipes to make these dishes more accessible to prepare, so you can eat Japanese food wherever you are in the world."