After a frankly lacklustre summer the return of autumn and all it's accompanying recipes is almost a relief. You can freely return to your comforting clutter, take up those DIY projects again, and settle into your sofa.
To help you, we've curated a list of the cosiest recipes to fill your home and belly with a real sense of comfort, at least for a while. And that's all thanks to autumn's hero vegetable: butternut squash.
Seasonal, sweet and versatile, pumpkin's taller cousin can be coerced into any number of tasty treats, simply by roasting or blitzing. Whether you're after a warming soup or a wintry salad, these squash recipes will bring a touch of cosiness to autumn evenings snuggled between the same four walls.