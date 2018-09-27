Recently, while FaceTiming with my 15-year-old cousin, I learned something truly shocking. While I bought most makeup on impulse at her age, my cousin told me that she and her friends won't even consider buying a product unless they've done extensive research on it: watched videos, looked up swatches, and read reviews online. What's more, she wasn't the first person to tell me how seriously one should take prospective beauty purchases. Just last week, while chatting with a room full of Refinery29 readers, the same sentiment came up time and time again.