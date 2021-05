Customer Experience RepSoftware29Toronto, ON$62,000$208,708 ($116,338 in savings, $52,701, in an RRSP and $39,669 in a TFSA)$0$1,910She/Her$980 (My boyfriend, Z., and I share a one-bedroom apartment that's $1,400 a month, including utilities and internet. We split rent and groceries according to how much we make because Z. lost his job at the start of the pandemic and has been receiving benefits since then.)$0$28$48.06When I was in high school and wanted to go to a college program, my parents persuaded me that a college diploma wouldn't be a good choice and encouraged me to go to university instead. I do not agree. I think the college program would've made me just as successful, but I ended up going to university anyway and was fine with it.My parents gave me an allowance for things like candy or toys, which taught me the importance of managing my own money. My parents never talked to me about their incomes, and it's only now that I realize we lived very comfortably. I would describe my upbringing as middle class: I never saw my parents worry about paying bills or having food, yet we never went on international trips or had the latest toys like other kids at school.From Grade 7 to 12, I babysat for two families. One family had me come every weekend to give the mom a day to get away and do her own thing, and the other family would hire me once a month to look after their kids on date night.I never worried about money growing up, but I do remember that my classmates would get new gaming systems right when they came out, but my parents wouldn't spend money on those things. My parents were much more financially conservative than others around us.Yes. I'm afraid of a rent increase, and I want to buy a home, but I've had to face the fact that homeownership in Toronto isn't an option because houses here are averaging over $1 million When I graduated high school, my parents gave me $25,000 to help cover tuition. It certainly didn't cover getting my degree, but I did get to live at home rent-free until I graduated. That was an enormous help in keeping me from spiralling into debt. It's also the reason I have so much money in savings right now. If I were to lose my job, I have enough savings to be okay on my own, but if I called my parents to ask for help with rent or something, I don't think they would do it. They would very much be pick-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps kind of people.