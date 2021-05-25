4:43 p.m. — A friend messages me a pic that The Boys is filming a few blocks away, and a local business has been transformed to look like a different country for a scene. I want to get a pic to post online, so it looks like I'm on an international trip during a pandemic, which would freak out my family, but I don't have the energy to go through the "It's not safe, COVID, there will be people around blah blah blah" argument with Z. But then he takes one look at the chickpeas I left soaking for dinner and orders us pizza (he pays). Now it's my turn to complain about being careless during a pandemic, but my complaints are half-hearted because I also want to eat junk for dinner. I should've gone to check out The Boys filming location. We could live in a shoebox on the moon and live the exact same life we've been living for the last year, only it would feel safer because there would be no one outside to walk too close to us. I hate it.