Occupation: Planner

Industry: Marine Shipping

Age: 27

Location: Vancouver, BC

Salary: $108,000

Net Worth: $392,845 (the equity in my condo, plus savings, an RRSP, and investments)

Debt: $456,731 (mortgage)

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $3,004

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,870 (My boyfriend, N., pays me $650 in rent.)

Strata Fees: $355

Hydro: $60

Internet: $98

Phone: $55

Extended Health Benefits: $92.94 (deducted from my paycheque)

Union Dues: $180 (deducted from my paycheque)

Pension: $371.66 (deducted from my paycheque)

Spotify: $9.99

New York Times: $21

Savings For Parents: $200 (This goes into a separate account that I don't touch. My parents don't know about it, and they probably won't ever need it, but it's there for them should anything happen.)



Annual Expenses

Home Insurance: $712



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, almost every person in my family has a bachelor's degree, and two of my immediate family members have master's degrees, so university was a given. I decided not to pursue a master's because I didn't enjoy school, and I appreciate the financial freedom I get from working full-time. I'm extremely lucky that my parents have paid for my tuition fees.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents had different attitudes toward money. My father believed saving is the way to go, while my mother invested heavily and frequently. The conversation was never explicit — more of a learning-by-watching experience. I've inherited both of their approaches, moving my money between savings and investments as I deem fit.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked as a department assistant for a medical clinic. It was a work-learn program offered through my university that allowed me to make extra cash while in school. I've been on student visas since I was in high school, so working during those times was never legally possible.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not at all. We lived in a country where the cost of living was low, and my parents were reasonably smart with their money. We also had a wide safety net available to us in the form of friends and family.



Do you worry about money now?

Not so much now because my career pays well. However, money was definitely a constant on my mind when I first moved to Canada for university, back in 2012. Living frugally was difficult when I had no real income and didn't know how to live cheaply in an expensive city.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

After I graduated, at 25. I was lucky to have been hired straight out of university and even luckier to have my parents as my safety net should I ever need them.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I inherited $20,000 that went toward the downpayment on my condo.

