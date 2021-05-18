8 p.m. — We watch an episode of Grey's Anatomy (our current couple binge; we're on Season 10), then E. signs on to play video games with his buddies, and I take a bath. I prune in the bath for an hour listening to my audiobook Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World By David Epstein. The general premise is that by trying many different things, you're better able to find something you truly like and excel at. This resonates with me because I've switched careers a couple of times. I practiced nursing for just over two years, but I became frustrated with systemic issues and often felt like I was failing to really help my patients. That, coupled with the fact that I don't think nurses are fairly compensated, made me want to be in a management-level position in healthcare. In lieu of trying to work my way up (healthcare is a very hierarchical/seniority-based industry), I opted to do an MBA to help pivot my career. I have a lot of anxiety about finding the right path, and this book is helping me take the pressure off of myself.