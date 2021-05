Refinery29 in no way encourages social gatherings currently prohibited under provincial COVID-19 restrictions.In-House ConsultantPrivate Equity31Toronto, ON$135,000 (base with potential bonus of up to 35%)$171,500 ($30,000 in chequing and high-interest savings, $18,000 of which I earmark as my emergency fund, $96,000 in my TFSA, which is invested in index funds, $61,000 in an RRSP that's also invested in index funds, and $2,500 in a joint chequing account, minus the student line of credit noted below)$18,000$3,959She/Her$1,300 (for my half — split equally with my boyfriend, E. )$75 (my half)$56 (my half )$900$2.50$0 (My work covers my bill, which usually amounts to $80.)$12$9.99$1,200–$3,000 (I've maxed out my TFSA, so this is all going into a high-interest savings account for use on a house downpayment sometime this year.)$175 (Yes, I know as a percentage of my income, this is ridiculously low, but I'm saving to purchase a house this year, so I'm directing all funds to my savings. I will probably put in some lump sums in early 2022 for the tax break.)Definitely! My parents immigrated to Canada from communist Europe to give my brother and me a better life, and they viewed higher education as key to that. My brother is 12 years older and set an example by attending university. I was always scholastically inclined, and my mom was very involved in making sure I was doing well in school. I excelled at school, but one of the issues I'm unpacking in adulthood is that I learned to tie my self-worth to my academic and professional achievements. My ambition led me to complete four post-secondary degrees: a bachelor of science, a bachelor of science in nursing, and concurrent masters in science and business administration. I'm very lucky and privileged to have pursued so much higher education. My parents paid for my undergraduate degree (I lived at home rent-free for all four years), and I paid for all textbooks by working part-time. I then paid for my nursing degree from my savings and part-time work (I didn't take any loans and continued to live at home). For grad school, I used my savings, and I took out a $100,000 student line of credit, which my mom cosigned.Early on, my parents instilled a “save, save, save” mentality. I opened my first bank account at seven, and any birthday or Christmas money I received went directly into my savings or GICs. I didn't have an allowance, but my parents would give me petty cash to go out with friends; they saw me diligently saving and were never worried about my spending habits. At 18, when I was eligible to get a credit card in my own name, my parents made me get one so I could start building credit. They encouraged me to make small, regular charges and to pay them off immediately. At the same time, my dad took me to open my TFSA. My parents invested their money in real estate (they own and have paid off their house) and conservative instruments like GICs and bonds, so they never had the knowledge to share about more risky investment instruments like stocks. When I got my first full-time nursing job at 24, my brother helped me set up my RRSP and pick out index funds for it as well as my TFSA (highly recommend Canadian Couch Potato as a guide to index investing).At 16, I got a cashier job at the local pharmacy to save for university. Then I worked in the baby department at Sears before landing a waitressing job, which I held for five years to pay for school. I still picked up shifts while I was working full-time as a nurse.We never wanted for anything, and my parents encouraged me to pursue all the same experiences as my friends, but I knew we weren't as well off as some of my friends. I always held a part-time job and saved diligently because I wanted to have my own financial security.I take my emergency fund very seriously, so I don't worry about my personal finances. I do, however, worry about the affordability of Toronto. I look at housing prices and feel baffled that, even at my salary, I feel priced out of the housing market (and, yes, I know I don't have to live in Toronto, but it's important for me to be close to my family and live in a walkable city with diversity).I'm going to start by acknowledging my immense privilege because I wasn't truly financially independent until I was 27. That's when I moved out of town for grad school. I lived with my parents through both my undergraduate degrees and for the two and years and change that I worked as a nurse. I didn't pay for rent or groceries, but I did pay for my cell phone and discretionary spending. My parents encouraged me to save my money for a downpayment (which later became school tuition).In high school, I inherited $10,000 from a close family friend who was like a grandmother to me.